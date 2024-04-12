Essex LLC Cuts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Essex LLC lessened its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,199 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,114. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

