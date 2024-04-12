Essex LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Standpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 247,075 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,553. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

