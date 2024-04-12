Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Up to $21.01

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $21.52. Ero Copper shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 42,739 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

