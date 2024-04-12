Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 597,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,045,000 after buying an additional 310,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

