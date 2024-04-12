Equinox Gold’s (EQX) Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 39.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 52.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 153.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

