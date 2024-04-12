EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has $155.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.76.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

EOG opened at $137.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $138.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.