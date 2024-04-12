Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in March

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

