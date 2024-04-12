Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 38,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 31,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Entain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Entain Stock Performance

Entain Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

See Also

