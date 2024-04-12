Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 20.2 %

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $981.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,506. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

