Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 20.2 %
Shares of ELVN stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $981.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.06.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
