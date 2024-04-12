Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

ENR remained flat at $27.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 65,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Energizer has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 207.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Energizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

