EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of EMKR opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.11. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 67.43%. Research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
