EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of EMKR opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.11. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 67.43%. Research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

