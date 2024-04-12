ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.0770 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. ELIS has a market cap of $15.40 million and $366,380.71 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.07779323 USD and is up 28.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $241,158.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

