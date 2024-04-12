Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Up 1,903.6% in March

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 1,903.6% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.0 days.
Elis Stock Performance
Shares of Elis stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Elis has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $23.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.
About Elis
