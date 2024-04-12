Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Up 1,903.6% in March

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 1,903.6% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.0 days.

Elis Stock Performance

Shares of Elis stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Elis has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $23.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

Get Elis alerts:

About Elis

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.