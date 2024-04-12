Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Cut to $557.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $561.00 to $557.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ELV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $569.00.

ELV stock opened at $501.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $507.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after buying an additional 255,138 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,387,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

