ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:DOD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:DOD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.
ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 5 Semiconductor Giants: Navigating the Recent Pullback
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- JPMorgan Chase Falls 5% as Consumer Cracking Begins to Show
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.