Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Receives Outperform Spec Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELD. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.79.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$21.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.38 and a 52-week high of C$21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.05.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$166,531.20. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$166,531.20. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57. Insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $684,168 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

