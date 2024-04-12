Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) in a research report released on Monday morning.

ELD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.79.

TSE ELD opened at C$21.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$11.38 and a one year high of C$21.39. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$166,225.00. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

