Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Earns Outperform Spec Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELD. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.79.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$21.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$21.39.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57. In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$166,225.00. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

