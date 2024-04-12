Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Earns “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

EGO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

