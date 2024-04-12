Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $30,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

NYSE EW traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

