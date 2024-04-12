Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.77 on Monday. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 1.19.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.