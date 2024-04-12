Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.77 on Monday. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

