Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.50

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 5778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Edenred Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23.

About Edenred

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children's educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

