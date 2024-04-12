Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 3.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $61,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.01. The stock had a trading volume of 362,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.47.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

