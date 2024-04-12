Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $312.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.94.

Get Eaton alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $317.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.97 and a 200 day moving average of $250.45. Eaton has a 1 year low of $156.80 and a 1 year high of $331.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $15,109,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $2,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.