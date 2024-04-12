Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $121.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $101.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

