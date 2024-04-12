Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Eagle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,363,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $111.29 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $118.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average is $102.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.