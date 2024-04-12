Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Natalie Glance Sells 1,500 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total transaction of $323,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,812,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $322,605.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL opened at $216.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.82 and a 52-week high of $245.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.43. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,529,000 after purchasing an additional 213,552 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,239,000 after purchasing an additional 129,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,061,000 after purchasing an additional 303,206 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.