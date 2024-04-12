DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 215,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 334,064 shares.The stock last traded at $8.98 and had previously closed at $8.77.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

