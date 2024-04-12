Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Down 7.7%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 409,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,261,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $627.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

See Also

