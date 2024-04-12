Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Critical Survey

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Diversified Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. TXO Partners pays out -69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A TXO Partners -27.31% 6.89% 5.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diversified Energy and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Diversified Energy and TXO Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Energy $868.26 million 0.79 N/A N/A N/A TXO Partners $380.72 million 1.48 -$103.99 million ($3.32) -5.53

Diversified Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Diversified Energy and TXO Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TXO Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50

TXO Partners has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.54%. Given TXO Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Diversified Energy.

Summary

TXO Partners beats Diversified Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

