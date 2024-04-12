Distil (LON:DIS) Trading 4.2% Higher

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). 193,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 538,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Distil Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.52. The company has a market cap of £5.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Distil Company Profile

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

