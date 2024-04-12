Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IRON. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.29.

IRON opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $773.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 145,781 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,404 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 99,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

