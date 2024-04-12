Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,254 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.97% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $90,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFUV opened at $39.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.