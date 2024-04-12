Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DLR opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,399,552,000 after buying an additional 161,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 96,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

