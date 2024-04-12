Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,522,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DLR opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.14.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

