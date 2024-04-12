Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.81. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

