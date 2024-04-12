Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen purchased 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,559,766 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

