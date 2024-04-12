DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $260.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Gordon Haskett from $190.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Gordon Haskett currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.52.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $207.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.99.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after acquiring an additional 94,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 289,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 286,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.