Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $210.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FANG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.05.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $208.26 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $208.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,089.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

