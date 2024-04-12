Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £19,838.52 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Karen Blackett purchased 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,108.87).
Diageo Price Performance
DGE stock opened at GBX 2,805 ($35.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,913 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,913.37. The firm has a market cap of £62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,895.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,676 ($33.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,779.50 ($47.84).
Diageo Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 5,472.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Read More
