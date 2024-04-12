Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £19,838.52 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Karen Blackett purchased 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,108.87).

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,805 ($35.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,913 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,913.37. The firm has a market cap of £62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,895.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,676 ($33.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,779.50 ($47.84).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 5,472.97%.

DGE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($47.21) to GBX 3,550 ($44.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,180 ($40.25).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

