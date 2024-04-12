Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on ATI (NYSE:ATI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

ATI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ATI Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $52.09 on Thursday. ATI has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.22.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 295.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ATI by 73.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

