Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $250,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $639,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 48,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

