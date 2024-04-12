D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $2,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $150.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.04. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.32 and a 12-month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

