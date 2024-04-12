CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of CYGIY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

