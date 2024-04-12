Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Shares Down 37.8%

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) shares fell 37.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Cyber Apps World Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $169,799.00, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.77.

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

Cyber Apps World Inc develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

