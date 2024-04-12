CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.06

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.06 and traded as high as $80.74. CVR Partners shares last traded at $79.26, with a volume of 19,699 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in CVR Partners by 509.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

