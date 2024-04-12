Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.86.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $191.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 37.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 288,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,194,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

