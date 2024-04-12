Custom Index Systems LLC Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.36.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $263.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.83. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $274.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

