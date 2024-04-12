Custom Index Systems LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 236.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after buying an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 639.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after buying an additional 1,486,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

ADI opened at $198.64 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $204.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.24 and a 200-day moving average of $185.92.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

