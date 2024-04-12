Custom Index Systems LLC Buys New Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

